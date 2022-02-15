Man United defeats Brighton 2-0, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring the game’s only goal before Bruno Fernandes seals victory.

Man Utd 2 Brighton 0: Cristiano Ronaldo scores to end a nightmare goal drought before Bruno Fernandes seals the victory.

Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, provided the ideal antidote to avoid another horror show.

On a night when the veteran could have had a hat-trick, Ronaldo dug deep into the vaults in the 51st minute to produce one of his classic moments.

When Brighton captain Lewis Dunk was sent off three minutes later, United appeared to have a lead they weren’t willing to give up.

But it’s no longer that simple, and Jakub Molder would hit the crossbar before former United striker Danny Welbeck put a free header over in the last minute of the 90th minute as Brighton came close to stealing a point.

Bruno Fernandes added a second in the sixth minute of added time following a quick break.

United, who are under pressure at the moment, were rattled from the start, with Fred’s loose ball giving Brighton the game’s first chance after only five minutes.

Nobody knew who the pass was intended for, but Pascal Gross took it and fed it to Moder.

David de Gea made the right decisions with his angles and blocked his shot at the near post.

It was catching because Adam Webster completely miscontrolled a long punt at the other end, only managing to flick the ball on to Cristiano Ronaldo, who was running back from an offside position.

While Webster was away, Ronaldo played a clever backheel to Jadon Sancho, whose shot was also saved at the near post.

Sancho is regaining the form that made him such a sensation in the Bundesliga, according to Rangnick, and his quick feet pose a growing threat every time he touches the ball.

He was part of a good build-up that saw Anthony Elanga rush into the box, but Marc Cucurella’s tackle was perfectly timed.

Brighton came into the game on a seven-game league unbeaten streak.

They did not appear intimidated by a visit to Old Trafford, as do most visitors nowadays.

Meanwhile, United’s defense was all over the place once more.

Raphael Varane fell ill an hour before the game and had to be replaced by Victor Lindelof.

When Brighton had the best chance of the half, Lindelof looked befuddled.

