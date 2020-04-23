Man United defender Lindelof training with his former team in Sweden in bid to maintain fitness

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof is training with his former team in Sweden as he seeks to maintain his fitness during the suspension of the Premier League.

Lindelof was given permission to train with Vasteras SK by Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and joined up on Wednesday morning with the club he played for from 2007 to 2011 before he joined Benfica.

The 25-year-old returned to his home town of Vasteras after the Premier League season was suspended on March 13.

And the Sweden international is expected to continue training with the second-tier side until his return to England.

Sporting director Robin Blommé told SVT: ‘We have certain directives and restrictions from the Public Health Authority.

‘After all, it should be minimal with time indoors and we usually do bike training indoors but now we have put it outdoors.

‘We have a closed arena to minimise the spread of infection. Then it is about individual hygiene and collectively reducing the number of people around the team.’

Sweden’s Superettan season should have begun this weekend but has been suspended due to the coronavirus crisis.

However, the country is not in lockdown, despite a rising death toll that now stands at 695, which means clubs can continue to train as normal.