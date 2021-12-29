Man United dominate and Tottenham are kings of third in the Premier League table with the most finishes in each position.

MANCHESTER UNITED has won the English Premier League more than any other club.

Manchester United and Chelsea are first and second in a table showing which teams have finished in each position of the Premier League the most times.

Sir Alex Ferguson’s record of winning the Premier League THIRTEEN times in just 20 years may play a role.

Since 1888, the Red Devils have finished first in the top flight 20 times, according to the table, which was published by worldfootball.net.

And when United didn’t win the title, they were frequently in contention, finishing second 17 times.

Tottenham, on the other hand, has finished third in the Premier League 11 times.

Arsenal, who are famous for finishing fourth under Arsene Wenger, take the top spot in this table unsurprisingly.

The Gunners have finished fourth in the Premier League 12 times, the most of any team.

Since 1888, they’ve also finished fifth more times than anyone else – 11 times.

It’s unsurprising, given that Arsenal have been in the Premier League since 1919, longer than any other club.

Manchester City, contrary to popular belief, is at the bottom of the table for the most finishes in each position.

Before the Premier League began in 1992, the English top flight had 22 teams, with Manchester City having the joint-most 21st-place finishes.

The Cityzens have finished 21st five times, tying Leicester for the most of any team.

Chelsea has also finished 19th six times, tying with Coventry City for the most in Premier League history.

Aston Villa and Everton are the kings of consistency, appearing on the table on a regular basis.

The West Midlanders have finished sixth, eighth, tenth, and sixteenth the most times of any team.

Everton, on the other hand, has placed seventh, eleventh, fifteenth, and seventeenth on the most or joint-most occasions.

The Toffees have never been relegated from the Premier League, and their last appearance in the second tier was in 1954.

West Bromwich Albion, who have become more of a yo-yo team in recent years, are also well represented in the table.

In top-flight history, the Baggies have finished 10th, 13th, 14th, and 17th the most or joint-most times.

They have, however, finished 22nd (last) four times, which is a record shared by both Sheffield clubs.

Liverpool, who rose to prominence under Bill Shankly in the 1960s and have won the Premier League 19 times, are oddly absent from the table.

