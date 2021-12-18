Man United drew a horror draw against PSG in the Champions League last 16 draw, but Chelsea breathed a sigh of relief.

Man United drew a horror draw against PSG in a simulated Champions League last 16 draw, but Chelsea breathed a sigh of relief.

MANCHESTER UNITED were drawn against PSG in the Champions League last 16… but only on paper.

Ralf Rangnick and his teammates won Group F, but they could face PSG in the next round after Manchester City beat PSG to the top spot in their group.

The real draw for the Champions League last 16 will take place on Monday, and Manchester United fans will be hoping it doesn’t turn out like SunSport’s simulation.

All four English teams face difficult potential opponents, but United was dealt the short end of the stick in a simulation of their potential opponents.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United were drawn in a mock draw to face long-time rival Lionel Messi and PSG in a mouth-watering knockout match.

Two years ago, the two sides met at the same stage of the competition, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer famously leading United to victory after overcoming a 2-0 deficit in the first leg.

Meanwhile, Chelsea fans will be crossing their fingers that the real draw follows the simulation exactly.

The Blues were drawn to face Lille by SunSport, the easiest tie on paper after a nightmare list of possibilities.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Their other options were Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and Ajax.

Thomas Tuchel will breathe a sigh of relief if his side can draw Lille, as both Bayern and Ajax won all six of their group stage matches.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, won five games in a row to finish first in their group.

In the simulation, Manchester City was given a favorable draw against Ronaldo’s former club Sporting Lisbon.

Inter Milan vs. Bayern Munich

PSG takes on MAN UTD.

Sporting Lisbon vs. Manchester City

Atletico Madrid vs Juventus

RB Salzburg vs Ajax

AtalantaVillarreal vs LIVERPOOL

CHELSEA vs Lille

Real Madrid takes on Benfica in a Champions League match.

In the mock draw, Liverpool was pitted against Atalanta or Villarreal, setting up an awkward path to the quarter-finals for Jurgen Klopp.

After the game between Atalanta and Villarreal was postponed due to snow in Italy on Wednesday, the second place in Group F is still up for grabs.

The Reds, however, would have their work cut out for them in the next round, regardless of who wins.

If SunSport’s prediction comes true, football fans will be ecstatic, with a slew of other intriguing matches on the horizon.

Bayern Munich vs. Inter is a matchup that has produced NINE Champions League titles.

Another standout matchup from the simulation is Juventus versus Atletico Madrid.

RB Salzburg vs Ajax Ajax Ajax Ajax Ajax Ajax Ajax

Latest News from Infosurhoy.