Man United exhibited familiar flaws against Brentford before eventually capitalizing on their superior attacking quality.

Man United displayed some familiar flaws against Brentford before eventually capitalizing on their superior attacking quality.

Ralf Rangnick’s side was repeatedly exposed, but they eventually punished Brentford’s indiscipline in the second half with a clinical display of finishing.

Man United 3 Brentford (Toney 85′

If Manchester United defeats West Ham on Saturday, they will be fourth in the Premier League.

Is there anything more absurd than United disappearing down the Brentford half-time tunnel?

You couldn’t have imagined a more jumbled up group of incoherents.

If Brentford had had a striker capable of scoring when the game was on the line, the Ralf Rangnick obituary would have been in full swing, and United would have been looking for the interim’s interim.

We’re still here, though.

United took a two-goal lead for the second game in a row, but instead of crumbling, they added a third, a Marcus Rashford beauty to boot.

When Rashford puts his laces through a ball like he did here, it’s hard to believe he’s ever had performance anxiety.

Yes, Brentford’s Ivan Toney scored a late consolation goal, but it had no impact on the game when it mattered.

It’s a pity, because Brentford’s football experience requires it.

The atmosphere on matchday here is a far cry from United’s blue-chip glory.

Despite its gleaming newness, the Community Stadium is exactly what it says on the tin: a modest gathering place for locals.

The place has an intimacy that the men of Manchester are unfamiliar with.

It also gives the hosts a sense of belonging, which can amount to a 12th man if the opposition fails.

Brentford, in other words, can quickly overwhelm opponents if given the opportunity.

At Aston Villa, United had a good hour and looked plausible at 2-0.

Despite this, they were unable to defeat their opponents.

United are not immune to the structural flaws that have plagued the season and led to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tearful dismissal, as that late collapse demonstrated.

This is the tension Rangnick was hired to resolve, as well as the fascination of neutrals who take pleasure in the suffering of the wealthy.

Rangnick aspires for United to be like Brentford, who were a well-organized, disciplined unit.

United, on the other hand, were erratic, disjointed, and lucky to survive the Bees’ frantic start.

David De Gea and.

