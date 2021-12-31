Man United fans are concerned that Edinson Cavani ‘waved goodbye’ in the win over Burnley and will depart in January.

Man United fans are concerned that Edinson Cavani ‘waved goodbye’ in the win over Burnley and will depart in the January transfer window.

The 34-year-old striker started Thursday’s 3-1 win at Old Trafford.

Cavani’s actions after the final whistle, however, stunned supporters.

In the Theatre of Dreams, video footage shows the Uruguayan veteran applauding, waving, and blowing kisses to home fans.

Cavani’s contract expires next summer, and he’s been linked with a move away after failing to secure a starting XI spot.

Following Sergio Aguero’s retirement, Spanish giants Barcelona are reportedly planning a January move.

Meanwhile, Juventus, a fallen Italian giant, and Corinthians, a Brazilian Samba team, have been linked.

Cavani’s gestures after the Burnley game were interpreted by some United fans as goodbye messages.

“Today was different,” one person said.

The matador gesture, the kisses goodbye, the lock sign (always together) and the teary face.

“I hope he stays, but that was a farewell.”

“It’s most likely that he’ll leave in January,” said another.

“We can’t let him go right now, with Covid and injuries, he’s the best 9 we have,” one player said.

“I hope it’s not true,” another added, “because I’d be devastated if he left in January.”

Cavani joined United from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer in 2021 and scored 17 goals in his first season.

He has two goals in ten games this season, but has struggled with consistency due to injuries.

