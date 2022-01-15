Man United fans are shocked as Roy Keane praises David De Gea’s first-half performance and claims he is “back to his best.”

Roy Keane shocks Manchester United fans by praising David De Gea’s first-half performance and declaring him “back to his best.”

Following his impressive first-half performance against Aston Villa, ROY KEANE joked that David Ge Dea can return to the Manchester United team bus.

The former Red Devils midfielder even praised Ralf Rangnick’s side’s first-half performance at Villa Park.

In recent years, Keane has been harshly critical of United, with goalkeeper De Gea being no exception.

Following a disastrous performance against Tottenham Hotspur in 2020, the Irishman declared that the Spanish goalkeeper should not be allowed on the team bus.

He was adamant that he be forced to take a taxi from London to Manchester.

After a string of crucial stops against the Villans, he has joked that he is now free to sit next to his teammates.

“De Gea is back to his best, and I am happy to give him credit for that,” the Sky Sports pundit said during the half-time break.

“David De Gea is permitted to board the bus again,” he joked.

He then praised United’s first-half performance, which saw them go into the halftime break with a 1-0 lead after Emiliano Martinez let a Bruno Fernandes strike slip through his grasp.

“United will be pleased,” Keane concluded.

They were a small group.

“It was a huge blunder on the part of a fantastic goalkeeper.”

These things happen, but United got off to a fast start and deserved to be in front.”

Fans were taken aback by Keane’s praise for his former employers, with one Twitter user writing, “Roy Keane admitting De Gea is back to his best?? The world is ending?”

“Am I dreaming or did Roy Keane just praise De Gea?” wondered another.

“Roy Keane smiling at half-time of a United match,” a third person added.

“Everything is messed up in this world.”

