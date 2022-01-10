Man United fans rejoice as manager Ralf Rangnick opts for a 4-2-2-2 formation for the FA Cup tie against Aston Villa.

Man United fans rejoice as manager Ralf Rangnick opts for a 4-2-2-2 formation in the FA Cup tie against Aston Villa.

MANCHESTER UNITED fans were overjoyed when Ralf Rangnick reverted to the club’s traditional 4-2-3-1 formation.

Since taking over as interim manager in November, the German has insisted on using a 4-2-2-2 formation.

Two holding midfielders, including Bruno Fernandes, two wingers, and one central striker had been used by United.

Rangnick, on the other hand, has introduced pairings in midfield, out wide, and up front in recent games.

United was fortunate to avoid defeat on several occasions before being exposed by Wolves in a 1-0 home defeat.

Rangnick has since changed his mind, and against Villa he used a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Scott McTominay scored the game’s first goal, putting United ahead 1-0.

Rangnick spoke about the formation change and why he made it in the first place before the game.

“It was obvious the team had given up too many goals before I arrived,” he said.

“The first step was to make sure we weren’t conceding as many goals, which we did.

“However, it’s all about creating chances and dominating the game when we have the ball, and this is an area where we haven’t improved yet.”

“In the Premier League, being proactive is the only way to dominate and control games.”

“We’re struggling as soon as we start to appear passive, like we did against Wolves.”

“The formation is a tool, a means to an end.”

The formation must be appropriate for the players on hand.

“In the long run, having one system and one style would be preferable.”

It is, first and foremost, about winning games.

With other clubs, it did not work right away.

It’s all about small steps, but they must be forward steps.

“It took a few months for Jurgen Klopp to get his Liverpool team playing the way he wanted,” Rangnick continued.

“When Thomas Tuchel first arrived at Chelsea, he used a three-man defense.

“Over the course of five years, Pep Guardiola has selected his entire squad to fit this possession-based football.”

“Right now, my job is to work with the players I have on hand, who I inherited.”

“It’s all about winning games in the first place.”

With other clubs, it didn’t work right away.

“It’s about small steps, but they have to be forward steps.”