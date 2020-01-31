Man United flop Sanchez WILL be back next season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes there is still a chance Alexis Sanchez can resurrect his Manchester United career when he returns in the summer.

Sanchez, who was a flop at United after signing from Arsenal two years ago, is on a season loan at Inter Milan and has played just 214 minutes of football in Italy due to a serious ankle injury.

The Chile star will have two years left on his £300,000-a-week contract when he returns to Old Trafford in the summer, and United are expected to try and negotiate a permanent move away.

But Solskjaer claimed that Sanchez can confound his critics if he is given a second chance next season as he discussed the difficulties of signing players in the January transfer window.

‘Alexis will come back in the summer and will prove you all wrong,’ said the United boss.

‘I can’t remember how many good ‘uns we’ve brought in and good deals in January.

‘Henrik (Larsson) was good, Nemanja (Vidic) and Patrice (Evra), I’m talking about. It’s very hard.

‘The clubs don’t want to lose their best players. If there is something out there, the club is pursuing that and it’s difficult.’

United brought Sanchez to Old Trafford two years ago in a swap deal involving Henrikh Mkhitaryan. But he managed to score only five times in a season-and-a-half before he was shipped out on loan to Italy last summer.

The club spent an incredible £23.4m on his £300,000-a-week wages during his disappointing 18 months in the north west.

And they have still been contributing to half of his wages while he’s been on loan at the San Siro, meaning he has cost the club an exorbitant £27.3m in total.

United remain in talks with Sporting Lisbon over a deal for £60million-rated Bruno Fernandes, but there has been little progress as the clock ticks down to the transfer window closing on Friday.

‘I haven’t got any updates for you on transfers,’ said Solskjaer. ‘I haven’t got anything to say now, my mind is on the (Manchester City) game.’

The Norwegian revealed some more positive news on Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay, saying: ‘We’ve got players here we’re working hard to get back as well.

‘It’s hard to put timescales on long-term injuries because they also need the training before they are match fit. Paul’s had his cast off and Scott took his brace off, so at least they can now start doing some work on the grass.’