Man United flops under Cristiano Ronaldo’s intimidation as the workaholic superstar tries to mend the club’s culture after a ‘nightmare’ season.

Man United flops under Cristiano Ronaldo’s intimidation as the workaholic superstar tries to repair the club’s culture after a ‘nightmare’ season.

MANCHESTER UNITED’S stars are terrified of Cristiano Ronaldo, who is attempting to kick-start the club’s season.

The no-nonsense Ronaldo has been shocked by the club’s culture and some of his teammates’ attitudes, predicting a “nightmare” season unless things change.

“If you don’t want my help, do your job,” he told United’s rising stars.

During his first spell at Old Trafford, the Portuguese superstar and five-time Ballon d’Or winner, 36, was surrounded by the likes of Roy Keane and the Class of ’92, and grew up in a tough environment.

Now that he’s returned, he’s attempting to assume the role of senior player, but he’s finding that he’s not being heard.

In fact, he intimidates a lot of players, especially on the field.

Some players, according to SunSport, are even afraid of making a mistake or failing to pass to him because of the potential repercussions.

Ronaldo used to take part in some intensely competitive training sessions, which legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson had to call a halt to in case anyone was injured.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

However, the current United squad has grown accustomed to simply enjoying their midweek routine and would like Ronaldo to lighten up a little.

As a result, the five-time Champions League winner has become distant at Manchester United’s Carrington headquarters.

Ronaldo, a three-time Premier League winner, spoke out in an explosive interview with Sky Sports News about the current culture among younger players, which he believes needs to change.

“The older players, they can always help the young players,” Ronaldo said.

“However, it will be difficult if I give you advice and you do not implement it in your daily life, even if you are younger than me.”

For the most up-to-date news and transfer rumors from Old Trafford, visit our Manchester United live blog.

“I can talk to that person all day, but it’s impossible if it’s not coming from within you.”

“If they require my assistance, support, or advice, I will be the first to assist; however, if you do not require my assistance, do your job, look for yourself, and do your best to assist the team.”

Ronaldo missed Monday’s 1-0 FA Cup win over Aston Villa at Old Trafford due to a hip injury, but he is expected to be fit for the Premier League matchup between the two sides tomorrow at Villa Park.