Man United forward set for exit as Solskjaer keeps ‘promise’

Tahith Chong is expected to join Werder Bremen on a two-season loan after a “promise” Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made in March.

Chong rejected interest from clubs across Europe to extend his Man United contract until 2022 at the turn of the year.

The Dutchman is rated highly at Old Trafford but has found opportunities difficult to come by, the 20-year-old making just 12 first-team appearances, of which four were starts, amounting to 466 minutes.

Solskjaer therefore promised Chong in March that he would be permitted to leave the club on loan to aid his development, according to agent Erkan Alkan.

“Mr. Solskjaer kept his promise from March and told Tahith that he can leave the club,” he told Bild.

“The boy really wants to go to Werder. He wants to be part of the preparation as soon as possible so that he can quickly find his way around.”

The German newspaper claim that a two-season loan at Bremen has been put in place, with the Bundesliga club having no purchase option at the end.

Chong was in United’s matchday squad for the Europa League quarter-final victory over Copenhagen on Monday but watched from the bench as his teammates progressed after extra time.

It is thought that a spell outside of Manchester would benefit the winger, with Werder hoping to bring him in before they fly out for their pre-season training camp in Austria on Friday.

Man United, meanwhile, continue to struggle in negotiations to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, despite remaining ‘confident’ of getting their priority target eventually.

There are frustrations at Dortmund’s insistence in using third-party agents, while Man United are reluctant to commit to an extravagant financial package in the current climate and so soon after finally offloading Alexis Sanchez.