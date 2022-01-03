Man United have agreed to send Ethan Laird on loan to Bournemouth until the end of the season after he was recalled from his Swansea loan.

After being recalled from his Swansea loan, Manchester United have agreed to send Ethan Laird to Bournemouth until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old defender has already played in the Premier League.

He spent the first half of the season on loan at Swansea City.

Laird was a member of the Welsh national team for 21 games.

Bournemouth, who are chasing promotion, have reportedly secured his services, according to Sky Sports.

The starlet is expected to finish her medical in the next 48 hours on the South Coast.

United’s hierarchy is said to think of the youngster as a future first-team player.

When he returns to Old Trafford, he will be assessed as a possible option for Ralf Rangnick’s side.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot are vying for the right-back spot at Rangnick, with Kieron Trippier also linked with the club.

Rangnick is expected to prevent Edinson Cavani from leaving the club this month on the other side of the field.

However, Barcelona is rumored to be offering United Ousmane Dembele in exchange for Anthony Martial.

Dembele’s contract with Barcelona expires in the summer, and he has already turned down a new offer.

