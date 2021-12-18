In the Champions League, Manchester United has been drawn against PSG, bringing Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi together for the 37th time in their careers.

In the Champions League, Man United has been drawn against PSG, bringing Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi together for the 37th time in their respective careers.

In the Champions League, Man United has been drawn against PSG, bringing Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi together for the 37th time in their illustrious careers.

The Champions League last-16 draw was not without its bumps, but in the end, the best tie was saved for last.

Cristiano Ronaldo will face Lionel Messi in a thrilling knockout match between Manchester United and PSG.

In previous years, Ronaldo and Messi were expected to compete in the latter stages of the competition, if not the final, in a direct battle for club football’s most prestigious prize.

This year, they will meet in the first round of the knockout stages.

Despite both teams’ strong Champions League records this season, one of football’s greatest players will retire early.

Ronaldo nearly single-handedly propelled United to the quarterfinals, scoring SIX goals in only five games.

Against Villarreal and Atalanta, for example, late goals were scored.

Messi, on the other hand, has saved his best PSG form for Europe, scoring five goals in five Champions League games compared to one goal in ten Ligue 1 games.

WITH FREE BETS, YOU CAN GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS!

The two-legged match, which will take place in February, will be the 37th time the two have met in their careers, with Messi having the upper hand.

The Argentine has won 16 and drawn nine times in their 36 meetings.

Ronaldo has won nine of the previous ten meetings between the two greats of the game.

It means the United man will be desperate to gain ground on his old adversary this time.

His return to Manchester, however, has not been smooth, with United failing to challenge for the Premier League title this season.

Messi, on the other hand, praised his rival last month, saying, “It’s been a long time since we competed in the same league.”

Individually and as a group, we competed for the same goals.

“For us, as well as the fans, it was a very beautiful period.”

It’s a beautiful memory that will go down in football history.”

Surprisingly, United’s name was mentioned for the SECOND time when the game was finally announced, leading to speculation that the draw had been rigged.

United was supposed to play Villarreal, but the match was canceled because the Spaniards were in the same group as Ralf Rangnick’s team.

PSG finished second in Group A, trailing Manchester City.

Manchester United, on the other hand, finished first in Group F, ahead of Villarreal.

The Red Devils’ draw should have been made easier as a result of this, but that is not the case.

Take a look at the most recent football news…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]