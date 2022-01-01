Man United have been given a boost in their pursuit of Declan Rice, who is valued at £100 million, as West Ham’s Champions League hopes fade following a disastrous December.

Man United have been given a boost in their pursuit of Declan Rice, who is valued at £100 million, as West Ham’s Champions League hopes fade after a disastrous December.

Manchester United’s hopes of signing Declan Rice have been boosted by West Ham’s poor December performance.

Rice is one of United’s top summer transfer targets, and interim manager Ralf Rangnick agreed to the club continuing their detailed evaluation of him.

They are aware that they will require £100 million to persuade West Ham to sell their England midfielder.

However, there were genuine fears that the Irons would sabotage any deal by qualifying for the Champions League.

Rice, 22, has two years left on his contract, and top-level European football would give them tremendous leverage in rejecting any offers.

If they don’t finish in the top four, however, it will be difficult to match the players’ ambitions.

And dropping to eight points from 18 last month has dealt a serious setback to those hopes.

West Ham, on the other hand, returned to winning ways on Saturday, defeating Crystal Palace 3-2 to reclaim fifth place.

United are expected to take advantage of the opportunity in the coming weeks to lay the groundwork for a big bid at the end of the season, according to SunSport.

Rice would be the focal point of their attack.

They may not have it all their own way in the race to sign one of England’s best players, as Manchester City and Chelsea are both long-time admirers.

Both clubs have kept a wary eye on the situation, with the Hammers adamant that their talisman is not for sale.

They could, however, act if there is any indication that a deal is possible.

