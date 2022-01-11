Man United have been given a boost with the return of Harry Maguire and Phil Jones for this weekend’s match against Aston Villa.

Man United have received a boost with the return of Harry Maguire and Phil Jones for this weekend’s match against Aston Villa.

MANCHESTER UNITED could have Harry Maguire and Phil Jones back for this weekend’s Premier League match against Aston Villa.

After beating Steven Gerrard’s side 1-0 in the FA Cup on Monday night, the Red Devils prepare to face them for the second time in six days.

Due to injury, both club captain Maguire and Jones missed the win, but manager Ralf Rangnick is hopeful that they will be fit for Saturday’s game at Villa Park.

“Hopefully, we’ll have a few more players available for Villa on Saturday, Harry and Phil, hopefully,” he said.

Maguire was ruled out of the 1-0 loss to Wolves earlier this month due to a selection issue, allowing Jones to make his first start in nearly two years.

However, due to a fitness issue, the ex-Blackburn striker was forced to withdraw from the FA Cup tie.

“I wouldn’t say they are injured, but they have muscular problems,” Rangnick said when asked about Jones, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Jadon Sancho’s absence.

“With Phil Jones, he’s having some minor calf issues, so it doesn’t make sense to play him tonight in a cup game.”

Man United’s victory over Villa was based on luck, as Gerrard’s side dominated for large stretches of the game and had two goals ruled out.

In the heart of the Red Devils’ defense, Victor Lindelof partnered Raphael Varane, but he looked shaky in his first start since returning from Covid.

United were defeated by Villa earlier this season and will be concerned by the pressure they faced in their FA Cup tie.

Rangnick, on the other hand, has downplayed the psychological impact of playing them twice in the same week.

“If you play in the cup, this happens in other countries, in other leagues,” he continued.

“Right now, we’re in that situation where we’re playing them twice, but because they’re in different competitions, we have to play one game after the other.”

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

With 31 points from 19 games, Manchester United are in seventh place in the Premier League table.

They are currently four points behind Arsenal, who are in the final Champions League spot.

Rangnick’s side will face Brentford and West Ham before the end of the month after their trip to Villa Park.

Check out our Manchester United live blog for the most up-to-date information and transfer rumors from Old Trafford.