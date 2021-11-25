Man United have entered the transfer race for £70 million Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, but face stiff competition from Tottenham.

MANCHESTER UNITED will compete with a slew of top European clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur, to sign £70 million-rated Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The Red Devils are the latest club to join the list of clubs monitoring Vlahovic, which includes Spurs, Newcastle, AC Milan, and Juventus, according to the Daily Mail.

The 21-year-old striker is one of Europe’s most sought-after players, with 12 goals in 14 games across all competitions so far this season.

He scored 21 goals in 37 Serie A appearances for Fiorentina last season, earning him the Serie A Best Young Player award for 2020-21.

And, after scoring impressive braces to help his team beat both Atalanta and AC Milan this season, his performances have reached incredible new heights.

“I believe that, after Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, he [Vlahovic] is one of the strongest in Europe,” Christian Vieri, an Italian legend, said of him.

“He’s got skill and quality.”

They’re all technically good, and he’s Serbian.”

Fiorentina have reluctantly decided to sell Vlahovic after he turned down their most recent contract offer, which was said to be the club’s largest ever.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Spurs and Atletico Madrid were both said to have made offers for the 14-cap Serbian international in the summer.

Last season’s La Liga champions, Atletico Madrid, reportedly had a £51 million bid for the player rejected, but have since re-signed Antoine Griezmann.

Meanwhile, Tottenham had him penciled in as a possible Harry Kane replacement amid reports that the England captain was on his way to Manchester City.

Vlahovic ended up staying in Florence, but his contract is about to expire after 18 months, and the club is willing to let him go for £70 million.

Arsenal reportedly made a £68 million bid earlier this month, which the club accepted, but Vlahovic reportedly turned down the offer.

The 6’3″ center-forward is said to be unconvinced by the project and would prefer to wait for a better offer before committing to leaving La Viola after three years.

Newcastle is one of the clubs interested in signing Vlahovic, and they have a significant financial advantage over their rivals.

Vlahovic, on the other hand, will almost certainly have his pick of the bunch, and he’ll be keeping a close eye on developments at Old Trafford, where the club is currently looking for a new manager.

Michael Carrick is a well-known…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]