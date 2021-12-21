Man United have’made contact’ with River Plate about signing Julian Alvarez, and the Argentine striker could be available for just £17 million.

MANCHESTER UNITED are reportedly in talks with River Plate about signing striker Julian Alvarez.

If they act quickly, the Red Devils could sign him for just £17 million, £4 million less than his release clause.

According to Argentine newspaper Ole, United made contact with the South American side in recent weeks.

Alvarez, 21, has been on a tear, scoring 24 goals and dishing out 15 assists in 46 games.

The five-cap Argentina international is said to be a target for some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Bayern Munich, Juventus, AC Milan, and Atletico Madrid have all been mentioned in the same breath.

And there’s a chance United will face competition from within the Premier League.

In October, it was reported that Aston Villa was leading the race for Alvarez.

River is hoping to keep the goal-scoring machine for another season.

However, given the level of European interest, it appears unlikely.

The youngster is also likely to be influenced by Argentina’s participation in the 2022 World Cup – and his desire to be selected – next winter.

Alvarez’s contract includes a £17 million release clause that rises to £21 million in the final ten days of the January transfer window.

The Red Devils will not have to pay either sum, but interim manager Ralf Rangnick will have to trim his large squad before bringing in Alvarez.

Anthony Martial is expected to leave Manchester United, with a loan to Newcastle on the cards.

Barcelona is also interested in Edinson Cavani.

The contract of Alvarez expires in December 2022.

