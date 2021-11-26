Man United have received a transfer boost in the form of Erling Haaland, with Ralf Rangnick set to play a key role in luring the former signing to Old Trafford.

Ralf Rangnick will play a key role in luring former signing Erling Haaland to Old Trafford, according to Man United.

RALF RANGNICK’S appointment at Manchester United could give the Red Devils an advantage over the rest of Europe in their pursuit of Erling Haaland.

Haaland has been linked with a number of clubs, but United will now be confident in their ability to win the race.

Rangnick was the man in charge of signing Haaland when he was the director of football at RB Salzburg.

And his friendship with the 22-year-old striker could be a key factor in luring him to Old Trafford.

Manchester United’s appointment of Rangnick, according to Spanish outlet AS, is ‘decisive’ in the battle to sign Haaland.

In 2019, Rangnick signed Haaland from Molde, a Norwegian club, for just £7 million.

Before joining Borussia Dortmund in January 2020, he scored 29 goals in 27 games for the Austrians.

Since arriving in Germany, he hasn’t taken his foot off the gas, scoring 70 goals in 69 games for the Bundesliga club.

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Manchester United, among others, have all been linked with Haaland.

However, thanks to Rangnick, United’s position in the race has shifted.

In midweek, ex-Liverpool striker Michael Owen admitted that Haaland’s controversial agent, Mino Raiola, may make it difficult for the Red Devils to sign him.

Rangnick, on the other hand, is set to sign a six-month interim contract before staying on for another two years as a consultant.

So the Red Devils appear to have taken the lead in terms of triggering Haaland’s £64 million release clause.

When it comes to discovering talent, Rangnick is something of a wizard.

Rangnick’s XI would probably win the Champions League in a landslide.

Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Timo Werner, Naby Keita, and Ibrahima Konate were among the players discovered by the 63-year-old.

But Haaland is still his best find, and Rangnick could be instrumental in bringing the Norwegian to Manchester.

