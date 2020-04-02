Man United ‘in hunt for Haaland’ despite January rejection

Manchester United are reportedly still interested in signing Erling Haaland despite a January move breaking down.

The Norwegian joined Borussia Dortmund for just £18m in January but the German club had to agree to a buy-out clause thought to be as low as £63m, which has piqued the interest of Real Madrid after he began his spell with 12 goals in 11 games.

But now ESPN claim that United would be interested in a deal despite going cold on the deal in January because of conditions inserted by agent Mino Raiola.

They say that ‘Haaland has not burned any bridges with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, his manager at former club Molde’ and that both club and manager still see him as the No. 9 to lead United’s attack over the next decade.

But it is unlikely that Dortmund will sell both Jadon Sancho – another target for United – and Haaland in the same window.