Man United is a ‘poisonous mess,’ according to Paul Scholes, and Antonio Conte – not Mauricio Pochettino – is the man to fix it.

PAUL SCHOLES has advised Manchester United to appoint Antonio Conte as their new manager this summer in order to deal with the “poisonous mess” that has developed at Old Trafford.

Under interim manager Ralf Rangnick, Scholes believes his old club is in a mess.

United turned down Conte, who won five titles during his time at Juventus, Chelsea, and Inter Milan, because he was not a good fit for the club, and instead opted for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The 52-year-old Italian took over at Tottenham in November, three weeks before Solskjaer was fired, but he is already frustrated with his team.

“Some say he was not suited to United, but you have seen what he is doing at Tottenham with a squad that is nowhere near as good as United’s,” Scholes added.

“He’ll almost certainly challenge for the top four, and United blew it with him.”

Tottenham might still be able to help them get him.

Tottenham supporters are unlikely to approve of my statement.

“You can see him getting frustrated with his squad of players and asking for other things; Conte has the pedigree to do something special here.”

I don’t know if we’ll be able to find him.”

“The club just feels like it’s in a mess,” Scholes continued, “in terms of players, staff, and manager.”

Who wants to enter this establishment; it’s a complete disaster.

“It has a poisonous quality to it.”

Despite winning only one of his first seven games, Rangnick has had a lackluster start to his reign.

“We’ve gone to a man who is well-liked across Europe, especially by managers like [Jurgen] Klopp and [Thomas] Tuchel,” Scholes said.

He hasn’t had much success as a coach, though.

“He won promotion in Germany and a bit with Schalke, but now he’s been asked to manage the world’s biggest club, and it’s something I can’t wrap my head around.”

“They should have the best manager available, and they don’t, which I find astonishing.”

“One of the top five managers in the world should be in charge of us.”

Tuchel, [Pep] Guardiola, and Klopp are currently the top three candidates, but they are all unavailable; there is no chance of them being hired.

But then there’s Antonio Conte.”

Scholes told the Webby and O’Neill channel that he would also consider Mauricio Pochettino, the manager of Paris Saint-Germain, who could become available in the summer.

“Pochettino is a fantastic manager,” he said.

I admire what he accomplished at Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur.

He has to prove himself this season…

