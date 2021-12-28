Man United legend Gary Neville slammed Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes for running straight down the tunnel AGAIN.

MANCHESTER UNITED legend Gary Neville has slammed Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes for sprinting down the tunnel after the 1-1 draw with Newcastle at full-time.

The Red Devils struggled in both defence and attack, but were saved with 20 minutes to go by super sub Edinson Cavani.

@GNev2 blasts Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes for whining and running off the pitch at full-time pic.twitter.comeuSz2kXLg0 “It’s devastating for the younger players if the two best players are looking at the others as if they’re not good enough.”

However, at full-time, Ronaldo and his pal Fernandes dashed down the tunnel without thanking the United fans who had traveled 150 miles to return home.

“It’s annoyed me for about two months,” Neville blasted on Sky Sports.

“It’s devastating when your best players in your team give the younger ones that look and body language.”

They must assist them.

“They have to be the team’s father and grandfather.”

“At Man United, I made a lot of mistakes, but I had great senior players who would criticize me while also putting their arm around me, so I think there’s something wrong.”

“At the end of a game, you can’t run off.”

Bruno is always whining, despite the fact that he has been outstanding for Manchester United.

At PokerStars Casino, you can get 50 free spins.

Then there was a bang.

To learn more, go HERE.

Terms and conditions apply.

Play responsibly if you’re over the age of 18.

BeGambleAware.org is a non-profit organization dedicated to educating people about gambling.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

“At the back, the two centre-backs were poor, and Maguire is having a bad season.”

“You have to be there when your teammates need you.”

“At the end of the day, I adore that lad [Ronaldo]; he’s the best I’ve ever seen in my life at times, but don’t run away like that.”

That’s not going to happen.”

United’s ‘energy,’ both with and without the ball, was also criticized by Neville.

The Red Devils had periods of control, but they couldn’t take the game by the scruff of the neck.

“I didn’t like the performance at all,” Neville continued.

“With the exception of a few moments today, we didn’t have control of the game.”

It’s all about physicality, energy, and who gets the second ball.

“We weren’t performing at our best in all of those areas.”

The good news is that we earned a point, but our performance needs to improve.

“You have to be prepared and capable of winning those direct duels, which was not always the case.”

We had too many giveaways when we were in possession, and even with the goal, things didn’t improve…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.