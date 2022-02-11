Man United, like arch-rivals Liverpool in the early 1990s, are sleepwalking into a nightmare in life after Sir Alex Ferguson.

Man United, like arch-rivals Liverpool in the early 1990s, is sleepwalking into a nightmare in life after Sir Alex Ferguson.

NOBODY foresaw Sir Alex Ferguson’s decision to retire after 1,500 games.

He’d just won his 13th Premier League title, and while he’d left an aging squad behind him, Manchester United was still the team of the ages, as Wayne Rooney pointed out this week.

During Fergie’s tenure, they did exactly what he had promised when he first took over, knocking Liverpool “off their ****ing perch” and surpassing their record as Premier League champions.

There were two Champions League victories and numerous domestic cup victories.

Eric Cantona, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, Roy Keane, and many others had made Old Trafford their home.

Normal service may be temporarily disrupted while David Moyes settles in as the most successful manager in the history of English football.

However, he was the Chosen One by Sir Bobby Charlton, who also brought Ferguson down from Aberdeen in 1987 and gave him the thumbs up.

Despite this, United is still in the top 20.

This season, they will not add to that total.

Next year will mark a decade since Sir Alex retired, and only the most irrational bets suggest they will celebrate with a 21st league title.

In fact, with Manchester City improving all the time, as well as Liverpool and presumably Chelsea, and Steve Gerrard possibly developing something special at Aston Villa, it’s anyone’s guess when United will be crowned English champions again.

As things stand, they will not be in the Champions League next season. It will be a major surprise if they beat Atletico Madrid and make it to the last eight.

They were knocked out of the FA Cup after losing 1-0 at home to Championship side Middlesbrough, and they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup four months ago after losing 1-0 to Moyes’ West Ham.

Southampton will be confident of repeating their victory over Tottenham on Saturday at what has become known as the Theatre of Screams.

United is a disaster both on and off the field.

Not only has skipper Harry Maguire’s leadership been questioned, but so has his position in the team.

Since his return, Cristiano Ronaldo appears to be attempting to turn the club into his personal fiefdom.

Bruno Fernandes, who was a pivotal and inspirational figure before CR7 re-registered, is now dividing fans with displays that can be exceptional but are becoming increasingly erratic.

Mason Greenwood’s arrest for alleged rape and assault on a woman has cast a pall over the club.

These days, when Marcus Rashford scores, it’s…

