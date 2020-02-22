Man United ‘looking into hiring Henrique or Rangnick as technical director’

Manchester United are reportedly looking into hiring former Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Antero Henrique or Red Bull’s head of sport Ralf Rangnick as the club’s technical director.

Henrique was at the Ligue 1 giants when they signed Neymar for a world-record fee of £198million and when they acquired Kylian Mbappe on a season-long loan deal ahead of a permanent move.

The Red Devils do not have a technical director and both Henrique and Rangnick are being considered by United’s hierarchy, according to The Independent.

Henrique is reportedly in advanced talks with the Premier League club but Rangnick, who manged RB Leipzig last season, is also in the running.

United have been searching for someone to work with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

Solskjaer’s side was bolstered last summer with the additions of Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James before former Watford striker Odion Ighalo arrived last month in a surprise loan move.