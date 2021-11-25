Man United may not be able to beat Liverpool, but by hiring Klopp’s idol Rangnick, we can compete with them in modern football.

Man United may not be able to defeat Liverpool, but by hiring Klopp’s idol Rangnick, we can compete with them in modern football.

WELCOME Ralf Rangnick, the club’s new captain and the man tasked with keeping the club in contention for a top-four finish and a place in the Champions League between now and May.

When he arrives in the country later this week, he’ll have quite the inbox.

Rangnick will stay in a consulting role for at least another two years after his six months in the dugout.

He was known as ‘The Professor’ and was a pioneer of Gegenpressing, a style of play in which teams immediately press the opposition after losing possession of the ball, which we have seen in Liverpool’s play since Jurgen Klopp took charge.

Is this a sign that United is finally moving in the direction of modern football?

Mauricio Pochettino or Erik ten Hag would have been my first choice, but if that isn’t possible, Rangnick is the best interim option.

The German’s vision and style of play will appeal to United’s forward players, who have struggled for confidence and ideas this season.

It’s a move in the direction of Klopp’s Liverpool style, but that doesn’t rule out having its own ‘United stamp,’ after all, if you can’t beat them, join them.

Rangnick’s arrival at United will be hoped to have the same impact as Guus Hiddink’s at Chelsea in 2009.

Even though the Dutch manager was juggling his time between Chelsea and Russia at the time, he was able to lead the London club to FA Cup glory.

Rangnick, who is expected to leave his job as head of sports and development at Lokomotiv Moscow to take over the position immediately, will not be distracted by such issues.

Rangnick’s arrival and vision will see United finally adopt a style of play that is true to the club’s roots while also being forward-thinking.

For far too long, United has relied on ‘what Fergie would do,’ but Rangnick’s arrival indicates that the club may finally have a strategy worth following.

It remains to be seen what influence he will have in the summer when it comes to the appointment of the next permanent manager, but he will play the type of football that United fans will enjoy, and who knows, with the depth and quality of the squad at his disposal, he might even win a trophy or two.

Stranger occurrences have occurred in the past.

