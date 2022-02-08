Man United news: Cristiano Ronaldo’s LATEST, Lingard and Cavani’s RETURN, Pochettino’s ‘exit’ from PSG – live updates

Man United LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo’s LATEST NEWS, Lingard and Cavani’s RETURN, Pochettino’s ‘exit’ from PSG – updates

MANCHESTER UNITED play Burnley in the Premier League tonight after being knocked out of the FA Cup.

After impressing for Tunisia in the Fifa Arab Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations, there’s talk that young midfielder Hannibal Mejbri could play for the Red Devils at Turf Moor.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a move to PSG, while Mauricio Pochettino, the Parisians’ manager, could be on his way out.

Jesse Lingard and Edinson Cavani are both in contention to play against Burnley on Tuesday night, according to Ralf Rangnick.

With our live blog below, you can keep up with everything that’s going on at Old Trafford.

Reminder of Hannibal Mejbri

Manchester United ace Hannibal Mejbri, who was spotted training with the first team on Monday afternoon, could be in line for his first appearance of the season.

Mejbri made his debut last season as a late substitute, but has yet to play this season.

After turning down a break between international commitments with Tunisia at the Arab Cup and the African Cup of Nations, United interim manager Ralf Rangnick is said to have been impressed by the 19-year-old’s work ethic.

Former coach Nicky Butt has compared the midfielder to David Beckham.

Return on investment is doubled

Jesse Lingard and Edinson Cavani will be in the Manchester United squad against Burnley tonight, according to interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

After United blocked Lingard’s deadline-day exit and Cavani was given extra time to recover from Uruguay duty, the duo missed the match against Middlesbrough.

Lingard reacted angrily to the Red Devils’ claims that he needed a break, but Rangnick has urged his players to discuss any issues with him face to face rather than on social media.

“It is always better,” the German said.

Those social media accounts are the only ones I ever read or communicate with.

“I don’t exist there, and I wouldn’t have time to do that, so it’s always better, and I always communicate directly with the players.”

The duo is capable of dealing with an aerial threat.

When Chris Wood moved to Newcastle last month, no doubt some defenders breathed a sigh of relief.

If teams thought the departure of the New Zealander signaled the end of Burnley’s aerial assault, they were proven wrong when the Clarets paid £12 million for six-foot-six striker Wout Weghorst.

