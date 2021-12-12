Man United news – latest: Lindelof ‘had breathing problems,’ Haaland SNUB, Pereira exit, Pogba update

Man United news: Lindelof latest, defender ‘had breathing problems,’ Haaland snubbed, Pereira exit, Pogba update – latest

MANCHESTER UNITED maintained their unbeaten start under new manager Ralf Rangnick with a 1-0 victory over Norwich City.

Though there was a worrying scene in which Victor Lindelof had a heart scare and had to be replaced quickly.

The defender has undergone tests since the game, according to Rangnick, and “seems to be fine.”

“Victor can’t even recall how it happened,” Rangnick said.

I believe he collided with another player and struggled to breathe.

“We had to replace him because his heart rate was higher than normal for more than 10 minutes, and he was a little surprised.”

“The doctor examined him after the match, and everything appears to be in order at this time, but we’ll have to see how he does tomorrow.”

I’m hoping he’ll be fit enough for the Brentford game.”

In terms of transfers, Erling Haaland’s agent has delivered a stinging rebuke to United, claiming that the Red Devils are simply not as big as their European rivals.

Despite the fact that the cash-strapped Nou Camp club failed to advance from their Champions League group, Mino Raiola has placed Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, and even Barcelona ahead of United.

Meanwhile, Paul Pogba has spoken to Ralf Rangnick about his injury problems, with the German estimating a month for the Frenchman’s return.

LINDELOF’S RANGNICK

Victor Lindelof had some tests and “seems to be OK” after being taken off at Norwich, according to Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

When United medics rushed onto the pitch before Lindelof’s substitution, he was down in pain and had his hand on his chest.

“He was having chest pains and was having difficulty breathing,” Rangnick said.

“They ran all of the tests and he appears to be fine.”

FEAR VICTOR

Victor Lindelof of Manchester United was taken off during the win over Norwich City after pointing to his chest in concerning scenes.

When United medics rushed onto the field, Lindelof collapsed in pain with his hand on his chest.

The defender was replaced by Eric Bailly after a few minutes on the pitch.

“He’s in the changing room,” United captain Harry Maguire said of his teammate having to be substituted.

He was slightly uneasy.

“I’m not sure how much information I have.”

He appears to be in good health, and we all wish him the best.”

NEVILLE’S EXTRAS

Gary Neville, a Manchester United legend, can’t pinpoint the exact reason for Manchester United’s “lethargic” performance against Norwich.

“Honestly, it was a…,” Neville said to Sky Sports.

