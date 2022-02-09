Man United news LIVE: £40 million Youri Tieleman’s LATEST, Cristiano Ronaldo updates, Pochettino’s ‘exit’ from PSG – transfer live

Man United news LIVE: Youri Tieleman’s £40 million transfer, Cristiano Ronaldo updates, Pochettino’s PSG ‘exit’ – transfer live

Manchester United has identified YOURI TIELEMANS as a potential replacement for Declan Rice this summer.

United, on the other hand, returned to Premier League action last night, but were held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley.

On the transfer front, Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a move to PSG, while Mauricio Pochettino, the Parisians’ manager, could be on his way out.

With our live blog below, you can keep up with everything that’s going on at Old Trafford.

Crouch’s joke about Paul Pogba

Following the Manchester United star’s celebration against Burnley, Paul Pogba joked that he would be off soon.

After scoring the opening goal in the 1-1 draw, Pogba, 28, raised three fingers to Ralf Rangnick.

As BT pundits Rio Ferdinand and Crouch pondered the significance of his goal, he appeared ecstatic.

“He looks straight at the manager, I wonder what he’s saying here Rio,” said presenter Jake Humphrey.

“I’d say three more years,” Rio Ferdinand replied.

“Three more weeks,” Peter Crouched quipped.

Youri Tielemans is a transfer target for Manchester United.

According to reports, Manchester United is interested in paying £40 million for Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans.

Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips, both England internationals, have been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United.

If Rice and Phillips are unavailable, Tielemans is emerging as their preferred option, according to The Star.

Good morning, Manchester United supporters.

Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley at Turf Moor.

Paul Pogba, who had returned to the United team, scored after 18 minutes.

The visitors had two goals disallowed, the first being Raphael Varane’s header and the second being Josh Brownhill’s own goal.

Rodriguez’s strike brought the Clarets level only two minutes into the second half.

Ralf Rangnick, United’s interim manager, chose to start Edinson Cavani over Cristiano Ronaldo because he felt he was better suited to the demands of facing Burnley.

“We played Burnley a couple of weeks ago and have seen quite a few games here at Turf Moor,” Rangnick told MUTV ahead of kick-off.

“We knew early on that there would be a lot of running, chasing balls, and fighting for second balls.”

“So I decided to start with Edi because he fits this type of profile.”

Meanwhile, in a summer transfer, Ronaldo and Mauricio Pochettino could swap places.

Ronaldo, who celebrated his 37th birthday on Saturday, is said to be dissatisfied with life at Old Trafford.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s agent, according to the Mirror…

