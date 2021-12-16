Man United news LIVE: Covid-19 outbreak, Brentford RESCHEDULED, fixture chaos, Lindelof latest updates

Man Utd news LIVE: Covid-19 outbreak, Brentford fixture rescheduled, fixture chaos, Lindelof latest updates

Manchester United’s match against Brentford has been postponed due to a Covid outbreak that has disrupted the club’s schedule.

The club’s Carrington training ground has been closed due to four players testing positive for Covid.

“The Premier League Board has decided to postpone Brentford’s home match against Manchester United, scheduled for Tuesday, 14 December at 19.30 GMT,” according to a statement from the Premier League.

“Due to the exceptional circumstances of an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within Manchester United’s squad, the decision was made after medical advice.”

“To help control the outbreak and reduce the risk of further infection among players and staff, the club’s Carrington Training Complex was closed down today.”

Manchester United are reportedly willing to compete for Porto winger Luis Diaz with Premier League rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.

The 24-year-old is known for his speed and dribbling ability and can play wide in a traditional 4-4-2 or a 4-3-3 formation.

Several clubs have taken notice of his performances this season.

Liverpool is rumored to be leading the race for his signature.

However, Fichajes now claims that the Red Devils are planning their own move.

According to the report, Porto’s exit from the Champions League may tempt them to sell the player in January.

City are said to have made an enquiry about Diaz as they look for a replacement for Barcelona-linked Ferran Torres.

Due to ‘bad weather’ in the city, Manchester United could miss out on Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

United, who are looking to overhaul their midfield, have been linked with a move for De Jong, who has reportedly been put up for sale by Barcelona.

John De Jong, De Jong’s father, confirmed that five ‘top’ European clubs, including Bayern Munich, have inquired about the 24-year-old.

He did, however, imply that the cold weather in Manchester and Munich might deter his son from leaving sunny Spain.

“It’s often bad weather there,” he told Dutch publication AD.

It’s about football, of course, but it matters.

“Of course, I understand that Barcelona is in desperate need of funds, and a great offer for Frenkie could help, but I don’t think it will happen anytime soon.”

“However, all five of Europe’s top clubs have called.”

This evening’s match between Manchester United and Brentford has been canceled.

A government official…

