Man United news LIVE: EXCLUSIVE: Covid-19 outbreak, Brentford game in jeopardy, Lindelof LATEST, star ‘had breathing problems’

Man Utd news LIVE: EXCLUSIVE: Covid-19 outbreak, Brentford game in jeopardy, Lindelof LATEST, star ‘had breathing problems’

MANCHESTER UNITED’S match against Brentford could be postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak, according to SunSport.

Victor Lindelof had a heart scare and was quickly substituted during Manchester United’s 1-0 win over Norwich.

The defender has been tested since the game, according to Rangnick, and “seems fine.”

“Victor can’t even recall how it happened,” Rangnick said.

I believe he collided with another player and struggled to breathe.

“His heart rate was higher than normal for more than 10 minutes, and he was surprised, so we had to replace him.”

“After the match, the doctor checked him and everything appears to be fine, but we’ll have to see how he does tomorrow.”

I’m hoping he’ll be fit enough for the Brentford game.”

On the transfer front, Erling Haaland’s agent has told United that they are simply not as big as their European rivals.

Despite the fact that the cash-strapped Nou Camp club did not even make it out of their Champions League group, Mino Raiola has put Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, and even Barcelona ahead of United.

In the meantime, Paul Pogba has spoken with Rangnick about his injury problems, with the German estimating a month for the Frenchman’s return.

INTRODUCING HIM

Man United should sign Aston Villa’s John McGinn, according to football legend Paddy Kenny.

McGinn is already pictured in a United shirt by Kenny, who wants the midfielder to play alongside better players than Villa currently have.

“I don’t see why McGinn wouldn’t do well at Man United,” Kenny told Football Insider.

“He’s a fantastic player who has contributed greatly to Aston Villa.

He’s already proven himself to be a top-notch performer.

“It’ll be interesting to see if this occurs.

He’s now at United, as far as I can tell.

No disrespect to Villa, but McGinn should be paired with better players.”

THERE IS NO ENERGY

Man United’s 1-0 win over Norwich, according to Gary Neville, lacked energy.

“The biggest mystery of today, for me, was why Manchester United were so devoid of energy,” he said after the game.

“I thought they’d be a lot better than that, especially since the players on the field had a week off to prepare for this match.”

“In terms of today’s game, it’s a little bit of a mystery.”

We’ll learn a little more…

