Man United news LIVE: EXCLUSIVE: Covid-19 outbreak, Brentford game on the line, Lindelof LATEST, star ‘had breathing problems’

MANCHESTER UNITED’S match against Brentford could be postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak at the club, SunSport can exclusively reveal.

Victor Lindelof had a heart scare during Manchester United’s 1-0 win over Norwich, and he was quickly substituted.

The defender has undergone tests since the game, according to Rangnick, and “seems fine.”

“Victor can’t even remember how it happened,” Rangnick said.

I believe he collided with another player and struggled to breathe.

“His heart rate was higher than normal for more than 10 minutes, and he was a little surprised, so we had to replace him.”

“After the match, the doctor checked him and everything appears to be fine now, but we’ll have to see how he does tomorrow.”

I’m hoping he’ll be ready for the Brentford game.”

On the transfer front, Erling Haaland’s agent has told United that they are simply not as big as their European rivals.

Despite the fact that the cash-strapped Nou Camp club didn’t even make it out of their Champions League group, Mino Raiola has put Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, and even Barcelona ahead of United.

Meanwhile, Paul Pogba has spoken with Rangnick about his injury, with the German estimating a month for the Frenchman’s return.

Here you’ll find all the latest Manchester United transfer news, rumors, and updates.

Manchester United, Bayern Munich, and PSG, as well as Inter and AC Milan, are all said to be interested in signing French wonderkid Waren Bondo.

When his contract with Ligue 2’s bottom club Nancy expires next summer, the 18-year-old midfielder will be free to leave.

Bondo is also attracting interest from Rennes and several European giants, according to French outfit Le le10sport.

In 26 games for Nancy, the France Under-19 star has scored twice.

THE CLASH BETWEEN UNITED AND BRENTFORD IS STILL GOING ON.

Despite a “small number” of positive Covid cases, Manchester United’s Premier League match against Brentford on Tuesday is still scheduled to go ahead.

After yesterday’s 1-0 Premier League victory over Norwich, some players and staff tested positive – but not before today’s training.

Individual and non-contact outdoor training was added to United’s training session for those who tested negative.

GAIN FOR UTD

Ralf Rangnick was pleased with Man United’s defense in yesterday’s 1-0 win over Norwich.

The German, however, thought United’s attack could have been better, singling out Fred and Scott McTominay for praise.

After the game, I spoke with Man United's

