Man United news LIVE: Michael Carrick’s first press conference, EXCLUSIVE: Rodgers’ manager favorite, Pochettino updates

SunSport can exclusively reveal that BRENDAN RODGERS is still the favorite to succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United manager.

And the Red Devils are willing to pay Rodgers’ current club Leicester £8 million in compensation.

After two seasons in the Champions League with the Foxes, the former Liverpool manager is not having the best of seasons, with his side currently two points behind United.

After a 4-1 defeat to Watford at Vicarage Road, Solskjaer was fired.

After a 4-1 loss at Watford, the club won only once in their next seven games, prompting an emergency board meeting to decide Solskjaer’s fate.

According to reports, Sir Alex Ferguson prefers Mauricio Pochettino to succeed him as manager.

The former Tottenham manager is currently contracted to Paris Saint-Germain, and the French club would be reluctant to lose him in the middle of the season.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Below you’ll find all of the latest Manchester United news, transfers, and rumors from Old Trafford…

REACTION OF MAGUIRE

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire claims that all of the players are going through the most difficult period of their lives.

“You look at the players at this football club, and it’s probably the most difficult time of their careers at club level,” Maguire said.

“Everything on and off the field must be taken seriously by the players.”

“Either individually or collectively, we have not been good enough.

“The manager and the players were all in it together, and the manager has paid the price.”

“As players, we’ve had a difficult time because of our respect for the boss and what he’s done for us.

“We’ve been on a journey together, and losing a job is never pleasant.”

CRUSHING THE SOL

Michael Carrick, the interim manager of Manchester United, has spoken out about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s “emotional” departure.

“First and foremost, it’s been an emotional time for everyone at [the]club,” Carrick explained.

I’ve known Ole for a long time and have worked with him for three years.

“Knowing who he is, what his values are, and how he treats people.”

It was difficult for me and many others at the club to watch him lose his job.

I believe you could tell how much he meant to everyone from the outpouring of emotion yesterday.

“Results are everything; no matter how good an environment you create, you won’t get what you deserve.”

“From all of us, a big thank you.”

A REMINISCENT OF SOUTHGATE

[…]

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]