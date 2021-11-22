Man United news LIVE: Rodgers contacted EXCLUSIVELY, Pochettino’ready to quit’ at PSG, Carrick describes Ole’s exit as ’emotional’

Man United news: Rodgers contacted EXCLUSIVELY, Pochettino’ready to quit’ at PSG, Carrick describes Ole’s exit as “emotional”

MANCHESTER UNITED have contacted Brendan Rodgers as they look for a successor to Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, according to SunSport.

The Red Devils are willing to pay the £8 million compensation required to lure the former Celtic manager away from Leicester.

Meanwhile, reports claim that Mauricio Pochettino would be willing to leave PSG and join United if given the chance.

When United travels to Spain on Tuesday to face Villarreal in the Champions League, Michael Carrick will be in charge of the team.

On Monday, the former United midfielder discussed Solksjae’s ’emotional’ departure from the club, which was confirmed on Sunday following a humiliating 4-1 loss to Watford.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (T&Cs apply).

Below you’ll find the most up-to-date Manchester United news, transfers, and rumors from Old Trafford…

UPDATE ON MAUR

Mauricio Pochettino, the manager of Paris Saint-Germain, has expressed interest in taking over at Manchester United.

According to the Daily Mail, Pochettino is willing to return to the United Kingdom and take over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

That’s because they claim the Argentine head coach is currently staying in a hotel in Paris, while his family remains in England after spending six years coaching Southampton and Tottenham.

Despite a successful summer transfer window, United sacked Solskjaer after a poor start to the season.

AND OUT WITH THE RODGERS

According to Neil Custis of SunSport, Manchester United has contacted Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers following the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United are also willing to pay the Foxes £8 million in compensation for Rodgers.

The former Liverpool manager has a clause in his contract that allows him to speak to specific clubs if they approach him, and Manchester United is one of them.

After a poor start to the season, Solskjaer was fired on Sunday morning.

SIDE STORY ABOUT WES

Wesley Fofana of Leicester is still being talked to by Chelsea ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Blues are on the lookout for a centre-back because four of their key defenders are out of contract at the end of the season.

Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, and Cesar Azpilicueta are the players on the list.

According to Footmercato, the west Londoners are considering Fofana as a possible replacement if any of the aforementioned players leave on a free transfer.

Real Madrid and Manchester United are both keen on the 20-year-old.

MAGUIRE STOPS AND REACTS

All of Manchester United’s players, according to captain Harry Maguire, are going through the most difficult period of their lives.

“You look at the players at this football club and it’s…,” Maguire explained.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.