Man United player ratings: Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal drought continues, but Jadon Sancho scores his first goal for the club at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal drought continues, but Jadon Sancho scores his first goal at Old Trafford.

MAN UTD once again put in a patchwork performance, dropping two points to a lower-ranked opponent.

The Red Devils got off to a strong start, and you could argue that it should have been more than 1-0 at halftime in their previous match against Burnley.

Man United’s counter-attacking style made them vulnerable at the back, but they had plenty of chances to extend their lead, which came back to haunt Rangnick’s team when they conceded within minutes of the second half.

As the game progressed, the Reds grew increasingly frustrated as the pressure from the Old Trafford crowd increased.

Ronaldo thought he had ended his goal drought with a free-kick, but the goal was disallowed due to offside.

Alex Cole of SunSport ranked each United player on the day.

In the first half, he made a good save on a Stuart Armstrong volley.

Che Adams scored a good goal, but De Gea should have expected the ball to go across his body and into the far post.

At every opportunity, they blasted forward, but their defense appeared vulnerable.

Southampton’s goal was lost at sea.

A few times, Broja got the better of him.

For the goal against Southampton, Varane had no communication.

A clumsy tackle on Broja that could have easily resulted in a penalty.

In injury time, he nearly scored on a header.

As usual, you have a high work rate.

Maguire nearly buried a fantastic curling free-kick.

Onside was played for the goal scorer, but the entire back four was disconnected.

At every opportunity, I ran at Perraud to start the game.

Sancho scored after a brilliant run down the right-hand side.

Throughout the game, I switched wings with Sancho, but I wasn’t as effective down the left.

Pogba’s positive side showed up at first, but then vanished later in the game.

When he was booked for a frustrated push on Jack Stephens, this was how he described his day.

At ease in defensive midfield.

In the first half, he was booked, and the rest of the game was a tightrope walk.

By failing to square the ball to Ronaldo in the box, he erupted into a rage.

The goal was well-positioned, and it was well-taken.

To set up the move for the first goal, a fantastic through-ball was played into Rashford.

United’s main spark came from the Portuguese international.

Southampton has been opened up by his creativity a few times.

Although not his best performance, he is always capable of something magical.

Romain Perraud was rounded up but couldn’t get past him.

With a powerful left-foot volley, he forced Fraser Forster to save.

Throughout, the tone is shaky.

Anthony Elanga (75) – NA

Elanga appeared to be engaged, but he didn’t appear to have a significant impact on the game.

Lingard, Jesse

