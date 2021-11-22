Man United players are at an all-time low, with Solskjaer’s sacking feeling like a bereavement – Carrick faces a difficult task in trying to lift them.

Players at Manchester United are at an all-time low, with Solskjaer’s sacking feeling like a bereavement – Carrick faces a difficult task in lifting them.

Without a doubt, Michael Carrick’s herculean effort will be required to lift Manchester United’s players for the trip to Villarreal.

The players can sense a dark cloud looming over the club.

This is in stark contrast to the departure of the previous three Old Trafford managers.

The players wanted David Moyes out and were ecstatic when Ryan Giggs was appointed as interim manager.

Many of the players liked Louis van Gaal, but they felt enslaved by his tactics and were bored to death by his endless repetitive training techniques and video analysis.

Finally, they simply stopped watching the private videos sent to them about their individual performances.

Jose Mourinho had a good first two years and was able to really motivate the players, but his toxic end left everyone at the club relieved to see him go.

This is a completely different situation.

It’s as if someone has died.

Ole here.

This is Premier League royalty for Manchester United.

The assassin with the baby-faced grin who scored the club’s most famous goal.

Even in his darkest moments, he stood up for his players, maintained a positive demeanor, smiled, and waved.

When the previous three managers left, there were no tears in the clubhouse, but there were plenty this weekend.

When they’re nearing the end, many managers start thrashing and pointing fingers.

Almost every time, the media gets a mouthful.

Solskjaer isn’t like that.

To the very end, he was a gentleman.

He never lost his cool during a press conference.

Even when he got a little too close a couple of times, he was back to smiling in seconds.

How many fired managers have sat down for a lengthy interview with the club’s own television channel?

During that time, the pain and emotion in his voice was palpable.

On his final drive away from Carrington, the image of him getting out of his car to hug a fan said it all.

The dressing room after the Watford game revealed everything about the players’ emotions.

You might have expected screams and shouts.

It was just quiet and sad.

Solskjaer spoke as if he knew what was about to happen, as if he was bidding farewell.

He reassured the players that he still had faith in them.

He told them that in the next game against Villarreal, they should make those same fans happy who were furious at the final whistle at Vicarage Road.

He was well aware that he would not be in charge of this game.

There’s one…

