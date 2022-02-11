Man United players are ‘perplexed’ by Rangnick’s decision to leave assistant Armas for training and compare the coach to a comedic character.

Man United players are ‘perplexed’ by Rangnick’s decision to leave assistant Armas to train, comparing the coach to a comedic character.

Ralf Rangnick, the interim manager of Manchester United, does not appear to have won over everyone in the Old Trafford dressing room.

Manchester United is in sixth place in the Premier League table after a mixed bag of results, with Cristiano Ronaldo also going goalless.

Rangnick is said to have delegated many of his coaching sessions to assistant Chris Armas since taking over as interim boss in December.

According to ESPN, some members of the team believe Rangnick’s methods are “old fashioned.”

And it doesn’t stop there.

Some players have compared Rangnick to TV comedy character Ted Lasso, according to reports.

In the self-titled show on Apple TV(plus), Lasso is a hapless American football coach hired by fictional team AFC Richmond.

Rangnick, a tactical expert, would not want to be compared to anyone.

There are also claims of more complaints.

Rangnick’s 11 vs 11 training drills aimed at improving organization and shape are thought to be unpopular with the United squad.

Dynamic drills, rather than replicating a match scenario, are said to be preferred by the club’s stars.

Rangnick is set to move into a consultancy role at the end of the season, so they won’t have to put up with it for much longer.

Mauricio Pochettino, the former Tottenham manager, and Luis Enrique, the former Barcelona manager, are both in the running for the Old Trafford job.

Neither of them is favored to succeed Rangnick.

Instead, Ajax manager Erik ten Hag, who is also interim gaffer Rangnick’s first choice, takes the honor.

