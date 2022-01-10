Man United players check into the Hyatt Hotel ahead of their FA Cup match against Aston Villa, but Ronaldo and Maguire are missing.

Man Utd players check into the Hyatt Hotel ahead of their FA Cup match against Aston Villa, but Ronaldo and Maguire are missing.

Manchester United arrived at the Hyatt hotel this afternoon ahead of their FA Cup match against Aston Villa, but Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire were not present.

The Red Devils welcome their fellow Premier League side to Old Trafford for their third-round match this evening.

This afternoon, Ralf Rangnick’s troops arrived at the Hyatt before heading to the Theatre of Dreams.

However, club legend Ronaldo and captain Maguire did not check into the opulent hotel with the rest of the team.

Their absences are unlikely to be cause for concern because neither man is thought to be injured.

They’ll probably arrive at the hotel later this afternoon on their own.

United will be hoping to forget about their 1-0 loss to Wolves last weekend when they face Villa.

The defeat at Molineux highlighted the enormity of the task in caretaker boss Ralf Rangnick’s hands.

Maguire recently admitted that he is’sick’ of the team’s performance.

“We are disappointing the fans, and we must fight back,” he said.

“Last year, this team came in second.

This year, we have a bigger and better squad, so we need to be prepared.

“We have a lot of big players and leaders on our team.”

I’m tired of repeating myself, but this can’t go on.

Starting Monday, we need to go on a proper run.

‘I’ve seen a lot of criticism, and a lot of it is correct.’

We get it, based on what fans and ex-players have said.

“A lot of it is justified, and we all have a lot of responsibility to bear, myself as captain as much as anyone else, if not more.

“We have to start winning and playing together.”

