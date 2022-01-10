Man United players check into the Hyatt Hotel ahead of their FA Cup match against Aston Villa, but Ronaldo and Maguire are missing.

Manchester United arrived at the Hyatt hotel this afternoon ahead of their FA Cup match against Aston Villa, but Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire were nowhere to be seen.

This evening, the Red Devils will host their fellow Premier League side at Old Trafford for their third-round match.

The troops of Ralf Rangnick arrived at the Hyatt this afternoon before heading to the Theatre of Dreams.

However, club legend Ronaldo and captain Maguire were not present as they checked into the opulent hotel.

Their absences are unlikely to be cause for concern because neither man is thought to be injured.

It’s more than likely that they’ll arrive at the hotel on their own later this afternoon.

