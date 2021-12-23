Man United players have resumed training following the Covid outbreak, and Lindelof appears to have completed his Christmas shopping with Amazon boxes.

MANCHESTER UNITED’S squad has returned to training following the recent Covid outbreak.

Players and staff at the Premier League club had been infected with the coronavirus.

The training centre was forced to close as a result, but Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, and his teammates were recently spotted in Carrington.

United defenders Harry Maguire, 28, and Victor Lindelof, 27, were among the players seen driving into the training complex.

And it appeared that Lindelof was caught Christmas shopping, with Amazon boxes in the back of his car.

United’s last two games, against Brentford and Brighton, have been postponed due to the virus that has ravaged the squad.

However, ahead of their trip to Newcastle on Bank Holiday Monday, striker Marcus Rashford gave a positive update.

Rashford, 24, told the club’s website: “The lads have been training, and today we brought all of the rest of the lads back to training; there are only a couple of lads left who will be coming in tomorrow.”

“So, we’ve got pretty much the entire squad back, which is a good thing going into the week.”

Covid-19 had been detected in 19 players and staff members, according to United.

The virus infected a number of Red Devils players, and two games were postponed as a result.

Ralf Rangnick, on the other hand, could have a number of his stars available for the Bank Holiday Monday match against Newcastle.

Rangnick has also added Scot Ewan Sharp as an assistant coach and analyst to his backroom staff at United.

After Kieran McKenna left to take charge of Ipswich last week, the Red Devils interim manager had a vacancy.