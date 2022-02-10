Man United players want Pochettino, Rangnick wants Ten Hag, and a £45 million Zaniolo transfer battle is brewing.

MANCHESTER UNITED made their return to the Premier League this week, but were held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley.

Another loss has shifted the focus to the permanent manager’s identity.

The players at Old Trafford are said to be eager for Mauricio Pochettino to take over.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick, on the other hand, believes Ajax manager Eric ten Hag would be a better fit.

Here you can keep up with all of the latest news and transfer rumors from Old Trafford…

Shaw isn’t a fan of Pochettino.

Mauricio Pochettino is being pursued by a number of Manchester United players, but he could instead join Real Madrid.

Ralf Rangnick is in charge of finding a replacement for Pochettino, and he is said to be interested in Erik ten Hag and Pochettino.

Luke Shaw, who previously played for Pochettino at Southampton, is one player who is eager to work with him.

The pair are still in contact, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Pochettino is thought to be on Real Madrid’s shortlist of potential successors to Carlo Ancelotti.

Given that the former Southampton manager was interested in joining Real Madrid or returning to Tottenham Hotspur last summer, it’s possible he’d jump at the chance to return to the Spanish league.

Good morning, United supporters!

The players want Mauricio Pochettino to replace interim manager Ralf Rangnick on a permanent basis.

United’s search for a new manager will intensify now that Richard Arnold has been named CEO.

Erik ten Hag of Ajax is still being considered for the position in the coming weeks.

Rangnick, on the other hand, still has a chance to show that he can keep the job rather than moving upstairs in the summer.

Meanwhile, AC Milan is reportedly pursuing Italy winger Nicolo Zaniolo alongside Manchester United and Juventus.

Roma is said to be open to offers of around £45 million.

Andreas Pereira’s £9 million permanent loan move to Flamengo has also been completed, according to reports.

United has reportedly agreed to a 25% sell-on clause for the 26-year-old Brazil midfielder.

Wayne is a rock ‘n’ roll superstar.

Wayne Rooney has admitted that he concealed an injury that would have forced him to miss the 2006 World Cup.

Rooney made the startling admission that he was unfit to play in the tournament, which ended with his red card as England lost on penalties to Portugal in the quarter-finals.

The fractured metatarsals that caused Sven-Goran Eriksson to go to war with Manchester United manager Sir…

