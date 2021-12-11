Man United ratings: De Gea saves the day once more against Norwich as Lindelof fails to impress.

Manchester United defeated Norwich 1-0 at Carrow Road thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo’s second-half penalty.

For much of the game, the Red Devils were lacklustre, as David de Gea produced another man of the match performance, thwarting both Teemu Pukki and Emi Buendia brilliantly.

But it was in the 73rd minute that Ronaldo was brought down by Canaries defender Max Aarons, and the Portuguese sensation scored from the spot.

Here’s how SunSport reporter Dylan Terry viewed Manchester United’s performance.

Despite receiving a lot of the ball, Norwich failed to test the Spanish shot-stopper in the first half.

Then, late in the second half, he made a world-class save to deny Pukki, flinging himself to his right to deflect a venomous drive.

De Gea also denied Emi Buendia when his downward header was superbly palmed away from danger.

Even though the Norwich player was offside, De Gea made another save in injury time.

Everything in his path was saved.

United would be in a lot more trouble if he didn’t exist.

He looked like he was going to be a real threat down the right flank in the first ten minutes, but it never materialized.

Josh Sargent and Dimitris Giannoulis pushed him back into his own half, limiting his impact.

In the second half, he had a little more luck, but his crosses into the box were a waste of time.

Rangnick’s team had a pretty bad afternoon in the back.

Lindelof appears to react slowly in dangerous situations and is unable to deal with a striker who is physically aggressive toward him.

In the build-up to his effort, which De Gea brilliantly saved, was spun too easily by Pukki.

Raphael Varane’s return to United could not have come at a better time.

Tim Krul’s superb fingertip save prevented a looping header from breaking the deadlock on the stroke of half-time.

Defensively, he’s been caught out of position a few times, and he’s still a yard or two behind the game’s pace.

With a deflected free-kick that clipped the crossbar in the first half, he came agonizingly close to giving United the lead.

Offered a forward outlet, but appeared exposed as he returned to his own goal.

Man United’s departure brought the majority of Norwich’s joy.

As Norwich overran him in the middle of the park time and time again, he appeared to be well off the pace.

Throughout the first period, Lindelof and Maguire were left dangerously exposed as the space in front of them…

