Man United ratings: Phil Jones shines two years after his last Premier League appearance, while Jadon Sancho struggles in Wolves’ loss.

Man United ratings: Phil Jones shines two years after his last Premier League appearance, while Jadon Sancho struggles in Wolves’ defeat.

MANCHESTER UNITED were defeated 1-0 by Wolves at Old Trafford after Joao Moutinho’s dramatic late winner.

In his first Premier League game in two years, Phil Jones barely put a foot wrong, while Jadon Sancho was abysmal.

In the first half, United’s players were victims of Ralf Rangnick’s system, as Wolves had the majority of the possession and created the most chances.

David De Gea had to make a couple of good saves, the best of which came from Ruben Neves’ dipping volley.

Sancho, on the other hand, was abysmal, as his and Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s final balls killed United’s only promising attacks, resulting in a goalless draw.

It was much the same in the early stages of the second half before Bruno Fernandes came on and promptly smashed a sitter into the crossbar.

However, Wolves’ pressure finally paid off after 82 minutes.

Jones headed out Adama Traore’s cross, which fell to Moutinho on the edge of the box, who slid his shot past United’s onrushing defenders and into the bottom left corner.

Will Pugh of SunSport weighed in on the Red Devils’ individual performances.

Daniel Podence’s first action was a strong near-post save.

And he saved Ruben Neves’ spectacular effort from the resulting corner with a fantastic finger tip save.

Soon after, Nelson Semedo smashed one straight at him, but he deflected it.

In the closing stages, I saw Romain Saiss’ free-kick hit the crossbar.

I seemed to be the only person in the stadium who thought it wouldn’t go in.

He completed all of his responsibilities.

In attack, he appeared to be far more dangerous than usual.

Mason Greenwood linked up with him down the right side of the field, and he was played into some dangerous areas on a couple of occasions.

Two crosses in the first half narrowly missed Ronaldo’s bonce.

Later in the game, after beating Marcal, he tripped over his own feet while attempting to cross.

Rangnick will expect a lot more from him, albeit with a better final ball.

It’s adequate.

Wolves had plenty of chances in the game, but the Frenchman was up to the task.

After the break, it’s back to business as usual.

As he returned to the team after two years, his commanding header inside the first minute drew a roar from the home crowd.

10 minutes later, another timely intervention was made to cut out a Wolves cross.

Allowing Podence to take a shot, but closing the angle, De Gea had an easy save to make shortly after.

Fantastic reactions…

