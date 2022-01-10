Man United ratings: Victor Lindelof is exhausted on his return, but Scott McTominay is unstoppable in the FA Cup victory over Aston Villa.

Man United ratings: Victor Lindelof is exhausted on his return, but Scott McTominay is unstoppable in the FA Cup win over Aston Villa.

Manchester United will face Middlesbrough in the FA Cup fourth round after beating Aston Villa 1-0 at Old Trafford.

The visitors made United work hard for their victory, with Scott McTominay scoring the game’s only goal.

But who was the best player for the home team, and did anyone have a particularly memorable performance?

Anthony Chapman of SunSport gives his Manchester United player ratings here…

DAVID DE GEA has a rating of 7 out of 10 based on the number of votes he has received

Big saves from the Spaniard relieved pressure on the defense and saved teammates’ blushes on several occasions.

Despite being left stranded by a few Villa long shots, he remains United’s most important player this season.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

5 DIOGO DALOT

As Villa pressed effectively, he was completely unsure of himself defensively.

And Dalot didn’t offer much going forward, with United’s right flank clogged the entire game.

LINDELOF, VICTOR –

When he returned to the team, he appeared rusty and was frequently beaten up by Ollie Watkins.

Even if United opts for three at the back, he won’t be forcing his way back into the team any time soon.

RAPHAEL VARANE has a rating of 6 out of 10 based on the number of votes he has received

The ex-Real Madrid defender put in a decent performance, but he still struggled to make an impact at the back.

Varane’s poor marking led to a disallowed Villa goal, which was saved by VAR.

LUKE SHAW (5) LUKE SHAW (5) LUKE SHAW (5) LU

Shaw did not appear to be pushing forward in his usual manner on this quiet night by his standards.

After criticizing teammates last weekend, he was also sloppy with his passing and cut a despondent figure.

8 SCOTT McTOMINAY

United took an early lead thanks to a fantastic header from him.

While driving forward, worked his socks off in midfield with key tackles.

FREDERIC – 7

For once, he was tidy with his passing and provided a beautiful assist for United’s first goal.

In a tense battle for midfield control, he wasn’t afraid to take on John McGinn and his team.

6 MASON GREENWOOD MASON GREENWOOD MASON GREENWOOD MASON GREENWOOD

Greenwood, perhaps resentful of being shunted wide-right, spent the majority of the night providing cover for Dalot.

Wasn’t particularly effective in the final third, and even switching wings with Rashford on occasion didn’t help.

BRUNO FERNANDES has a rating of 7 out of 10 for his performance.

Fernandes looked a lot more at ease as the central playmaker tonight, getting back to his old self.

The Portugal midfielder made several good runs and passes, and his link-up play with Cavani almost resulted in a goal.

RASHFORD, MARCUS – 7

Throughout the game, he looked bright in his preferred position on the left wing, giving Matty Cash a headache.

On the right wing, Rashford was just as effective…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.