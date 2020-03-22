Man United ‘refuse to comment’ on claims of Ighalo ‘dilemma’

Man United ‘have refused to comment’ on suggestions that an extension to the Premier League season would create a ‘dilemma’ for Odion Ighalo.

The Premier League announced on Thursday that the campaign has been extended ‘indefinitely’ after the planned return from suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic was put back to April 30.

All 20 clubs have prioritised concluding this season whenever possible over starting the next, with less than a quarter of games still to be played.

Matches are expected to be behind closed doors when action does resume, with the season likely to carry over well into July.

FIFA have already acknowledged the issue that will cause with player contracts that expire at the end of June, stating that they are “analysing the current situation and the potential impact it may have on all areas of football, including player contracts. More information will follow in due course.”

Ighalo joined Man United from Shanghai Shenhua on loan in January, with that deal expiring on June 30.

The Manchester Evening News say that Man United could thus ‘be deprived’ of the striker with fixtures still to fulfil.

The club ‘have refused to comment’ on the ‘dilemma’ but it is pointed out that ‘an extension could be arranged’, even though Shanghai’s Chinese Super League season is expected to have commenced by then.

Man United did not negotiate an option to buy Ighalo in the initial deal, with a £15m fee mooted if they do wish to follow up his four goals in eight games with a permanent switch.