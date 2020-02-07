Man United ‘refuse to meet £94million release clause for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez’ 

Manchester United have backed away from a move for Lautaro Martinez as club chiefs refuse to meet the £94million release clause in the Inter striker’s contract.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are in the market for a striker this summer, having struggled to find an adequate replacement following Romelu Lukaku’s departure last summer.

United failed to land long term target Erling Haaland after the youngster signed for Borussia Dortmund, and had to scramble to sign Odion Ighalo on loan in the dying moments of last month’s transfer window.

And The Times reports that a move for Martinez is unlikely with the club balking at the Italian giant’s valuation of their striker.

The 22-year-old has a £94million release clause that Inter insist must be triggered should any club acquire his services this summer. That clause expires after two weeks of the summer window, but Inter will not budge from that value regardless.

Martinez has been in fine form for Inter in Serie A this season, having netted 16 goals in 27 appearances alongside strike partner Lukaku.

The Argentine is contracted to the club until 2023, so Inter are under no pressure to sell the player over the coming transfer window. Manchester City and Real Madrid have cast their eye over the striker, but Barcelona is the most likely move for Martinez.

The Spanish giants are expected to spend big this summer in a bid to replace the ageing Luis Suarez while doubts remain over the future of Lionel Messi following his public spat with sporting director Eric Abidal.

Barca have been strongly linked with moves for Martinez and Wolverhampton Wanderers star Adama Traore, whom the club sold to Aston Villa in 2015.