Man United star ‘warns opponent not to eat “s***” after match at Old Trafford as players avoid food’

A MANCHESTER UNITED player allegedly warned an opponent at Old Trafford not to eat the’s***’ food provided to them.

Due to new Covid restrictions, the Red Devils now serve both themselves and their opponents packed lunches.

The boxes are placed on a table outside the Theatre of Dreams’ changing rooms.

The Daily Mail, on the other hand, claims that the post-match food has been largely untouched.

They even claim that one player was so dissatisfied with the food that he issued a warning to one of their opponents.

‘Don’t eat them, they’re s***,’ a United player allegedly told an opponent.

Following their latest defeat on Saturday, Ralf Rangnick’s side are currently seventh in the Premier League.

Bruno Fernandes, who aspires to be one of the club’s highest earners, scored twice to give them a 2-0 lead over Aston Villa.

However, after Philippe Coutinho came on as a substitute, they blew the lead and ended up drawing 2-2 with the Villans.

In the Premier League, United will visit Brentford before hosting West Ham the following weekend.

