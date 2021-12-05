Man United supporters are enraged by Ralf Rangnick’s ‘negative’ starting lineup against Crystal Palace, which includes Fred and McTominay.

Ralf Rangnick was slammed by Manchester United fans after naming Fred and Scott McTominay in his first starting XI.

This afternoon, the German takes charge of his Red Devils against Crystal Palace at home.

He also chose to put the defensive midfield duo in the starting lineup.

Donny van de Beek, one of the biggest casualties, will have to make do with a bench spot.

Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, captain Harry Maguire, and Alex Telles make up the back four for David De Gea at Old Trafford.

The midfield is led by Fred and McTominay, with Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford on either side of Bruno Fernandes.

Cristiano Ronaldo is at the head of the line, with Mason Greenwood and James Van de Beek waiting in the wings to make an impact as substitutes.

More to come…

