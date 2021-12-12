Man United target Erling Haaland and Chelsea’s Timo Werner on Ralf Rangnick’s four-man transfer wishlist.

Ralf Rangnick has a four-man transfer wishlist, which includes Erling Haaland and Timo Werner of Chelsea.

MANCHESTER UNITED has put together a four-man striker shortlist to replace Edinson Cavani, who is getting on in years.

Barcelona, who are short on cash, are interested in signing the Uruguayan striker in January.

According to the Express, United have identified four strikers who could take Cavani’s place.

Joao Felix and Alexander Isak, both from La Liga, are also options for United.

Joao Felix and Alexander Isak, both from La Liga, are also options for United.

Money, on the other hand, could be an issue, as all four players are expected to cost in the region of £50 million each.

Rangnick, the then-CEO of RB Salzburg, brought the Borussia Dortmund star to Austria some years ago.

Haaland continued to impress in the league and in the Champions League, attracting the attention of a number of top clubs.

When a big opportunity arose in Dortmund, he seized it.

In 73 games, the forward has 74 goals and 20 assists.

However, Haaland may be less expensive than the other options on the Express’ list.

The 21-year-old is rumoured to have a £68 million release clause in his contract.

Werner of Chelsea has recently been linked with a transfer to United.

Rangnick worked with the forward at RB Leipzig and thus has a connection with him.

Werner went on to become one of the most sought-after prospects in Europe.

Rangnick has a knack for spotting offensive talent.

But, unfortunately for Werner, things haven’t gone as planned.

After contributing to Chelsea’s UCL victory last season, he has found himself on the bench this season.

Felix, the Atletico Madrid striker, is on the list.

The Portugal international doesn’t seem to belong at the LaLiga champions.

He has only scored once this season, but he was instrumental in Atletico’s narrow escape from the group stages of the UCL.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, is a long way behind Real Madrid in the race for the Spanish title.

In 88 appearances in Spain, Felix has scored only 20 goals.

However, in a free-flowing, attacking set-up like Rangnick’s, he could thrive.

Isak of Sweden is also on the list, and he possesses a number of qualities that United could use.

Rangnick’s high-intensity system requires players who are quick, strong, and capable of finishing.

Real Sociedad’s Isak, on the other hand, has only six goals this season.

But a new beginning to help him get his season back on track before the World Cup next year, which…

