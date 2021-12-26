Man United team news: Raphael Varane and Edinson Cavani are expected to return in a 4-2-3-1 formation against Newcastle.

Rangnick has a nearly fully fit squad to choose from, with United having had over a fortnight off due to the cancellation of Covid.

When a rise in Covid cases began to disrupt the Premier League schedule a fortnight ago, Manchester United was among the worst-affected clubs.

After games against Brentford and Brighton were postponed, United’s trip to Newcastle will be their first since 11 December, when Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty against Norwich was the deciding factor.

Rangnick had only seven players available at one point after Carrington closed due to positive tests and other injuries.

His squad, on the other hand, is nearly full strength as they prepare to face relegation-threatened Newcastle.

Paul Pogba, who suffered a thigh injury while on international duty with France in November, is expected to be the only player absent.

The midfielder’s condition has remained a mystery, but if the initial prognosis is correct, he could miss at least three more games.

As United look to keep their unbeaten record under Rangnick, Raphael Varane, who has only made six Premier League appearances since his summer arrival, and Edinson Cavani, who has not played since the 2-2 Champions League draw with Atalanta, could both feature.

Varane is expected to replace Victor Lindelof, while Cavani is expected to start on the bench, with Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Mason Greenwood vying for the wide positions behind Ronaldo.

“As you know, we had our last training session last week on Thursday, and on that day, we had eight outfield players and three goalkeepers, and then we closed the training ground for four days to break the chain,” Rangnick explained.

“Today was the third day of training this week; we began on Tuesday and finished yesterday.

We had a total of 25 players on the outfield today.

Everyone else was on board except Paul Pogba.

In the last week, there has been a lot of good news.”

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has returned to full fitness after being stretchered off against Young Boys after colliding with the advertising boards and missing the win over Norwich.

After a knee injury, Anthony Martial is back in contention, but he is unlikely to start due to ongoing speculation about his future.

De Gea; Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Telles; McTominay, Fred; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo

