Man United team news: Victor Lindelof is caring for his wife after a burglary, so a 4-2-3-1 line-up is predicted for the match against West Ham.

Man United team news: Victor Lindelof is caring for his wife following a burglary, so a 4-2-3-1 line-up is expected against West Ham.

After his home was broken into during United’s match against Brentford this week, the defender will spend time with his wife and three-year-old son.

Manchester United has launched an extensive security review following the terrifying home break-in of Victor Lindelof’s family.

The burglary occurred while the Swedish international was playing for United against Brentford on Wednesday, and his wife and small child were at home at the time.

Lindelof has been granted compassionate leave and will miss United’s match against West Ham on Saturday, with club captain Harry Maguire taking his place.

And, according to manager Ralf Rangnick, club officials and security experts will counsel players on safety measures.

“I’m sure we’ll have more meetings,” Rangnick said.

“The club will speak with players about what kind of security measures could be taken; what’s required, and how the club can assist the players in this area.”

“It’s something the club will discuss with the players in the coming weeks in the hopes of making their homes safer and more secure in the future.”

“I spoke with Victor extensively on our return flight from London and again this morning.

“We talked for about 20 or 25 minutes, and he told me what had happened, that it had been a traumatic event for his wife and three-year-old son.”

“He told me that he needs to stay at home right now because he doesn’t want to leave his wife and children alone, which I understand completely as a father of two children.”

We’ve agreed that he won’t be on duty for the game tomorrow.”

Jadon Sancho, who was given leave this week due to a family bereavement, is also a doubt against West Ham.

And United manager Jose Mourinho has revisited Cristiano Ronaldo’s enraged reaction to being substituted at Brentford, admitting that his antics did not help anyone.

“I didn’t see or understand that he was challenging me,” Rangnick said.

“He simply expressed his dissatisfaction with being replaced, perhaps overly emotionally.”

“I don’t blame him for it, but I’m sure any manager would agree.”

