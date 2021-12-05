Man United transfer news: £50 million John McGinn wanted EXCLUSIVELY, Frenkie de Jong interest, Cristiano Ronaldo injury update

Man United transfer news: £50 million John McGinn wanted EXCLUSIVELY, Frenkie de Jong interest, Cristiano Ronaldo injury latest

Ralf Rangnick, the new manager of Manchester United, is set to make his Old Trafford debut today against Crystal Palace.

Following his departure from Lokomotiv Moscow, Russian journalists dubbed him “the biggest fraud” in the country’s football history.

Rangnick is already putting the club’s January transfer plans in place off the field.

United want to replace Paul Pogba with John McGinn, but the Aston Villa midfielder could cost £50 million, according to SunSport.

The Red Devils are also reportedly planning a cheeky £47 million bid for Frenkie de Jong, who is wanted by cash-strapped Barcelona.

AN EXTREMELY DIFFICULT DEAL

According to JOSHUA MBURY, Borussia Dortmund chief Michael Zorc has admitted Erling Haaland can leave under ‘certain conditions.’ This gives Manchester United and Chelsea a boost.

The 21-year-old is thought to have a £64 million release clause, which has sparked interest from a number of top European clubs.

And, in order to force Dortmund’s hand in talks, Zorc admits that teams will have to meet ‘certain conditions,’ as there’s ‘no need to sell him.’

“The fact is that he has a contract,” Zorc said in an interview with German outlet Sport1.

But it’s also true, and it’s no secret, that he has the ability to leave the club under certain circumstances.

“Erling and the club are both handling the situation with aplomb.

Let’s see how things go.

“There is no economic need to sell him, despite the pandemic.”

That, too, is true.

We’ll sit down and see how the discussions progress.”

If Manchester United pays his £32 million release clause now, Amadou Haidara will become Ralf Rangnick’s first signing next month.

If United is willing to pay the full amount in January, Leipzig has hinted that he will be released immediately.

Rangnick – who brought him to Leipzig from Salzburg two years ago – has already spoken to Haidara’s agent Volker Struth, according to sources in Germany, and a deal is almost done.

In other news, Manchester United is keeping an eye on John McGinn as they prepare for a new era under Rangnick.

United’s interest in McGinn was previously revealed by SunSport in the summer of 2019, with Sir Alex Ferguson a big fan.

Villa would not have accepted a bid of less than £50 million at the time, and they would want even more now.

Ralf Rangnick has scheduled a dinner meeting with Sir Alex Ferguson to discuss how to get Manchester United back on track.

“He’d just returned from New York,” he explained.

